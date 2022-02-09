Former NFL Player From Louisiana Arrested on Multiple Felony Drug Charges

A former NFL offensive lineman was arrested earlier this week in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

29-year-old Gregory Keith Robinson of New Orleans is facing multiple felony drug charges after his Monday arrest.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the traffic stopped took place at 12:00 am in the 100 block of E. Bayou Rd.

After officers spoke with Robinson, a Police K-9 was used to search his 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade. During the search, the officers discovered various narcotics.

The Thibodaux Police Department was then able to get search warrants to comb through Robinson's properties. A search of those properties led officers to find more than $120,000 in narcotics.

Below is a list of what was found during the search:

Approximately 3.16 lbs of Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 2.22 lbs of Suspected Cocaine (1 Kilo)

Approximately 38.89 lbs of Suspected Marijuana

Approximately 4 Grams of Crack Cocaine

Approximately 227 Doses of Suspected Hydrocodone

Approximately 48 Doses of Suspected Oxycodone

Approximately 18 Doses of Alprazolam

A large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia

Firearm Magazines and Ammunition

A Small Amount of U.S. Currency

Robinson was arrested and booked into the LaFourche Parish Correctional Complex.

He has been charged with the following:

2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony)

Robinson remains in custody and is being held on a $315,000 bond.

Sadly, this isn't his first time being arrested on drug charges. In 2020, Robinson was arrested for allegedly possessing more than 150 pounds of marijuana near the U.S./Mexico border.

Greg Robinson was a 2014 first round pick (second overall) by the St. Louis Rams after a standout college career at Auburn. However, he never quite lived up to his high draft status, playing for three teams in six NFL seasons.

He played 83 games over that span and last played in the league in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns.

Robinson was born in Raceland, Louisiana and went to Thibodaux High School.