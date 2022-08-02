Former Ragin’ Cajun Jonathan Lucroy Will be Inducted in the Brewers Hall of Fame, He’s Hanging Up the Cleats

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have produced some of the best athletes in the country such as Peanut Tillman, Jake Delhomme, Ron Guidry John Bandura, Paul Bako, Brandon Stokley, and many more. One sport that produces a lot of talent for UL is baseball. Well, former Ragin Cajun catcher Jonathan Lucroy is retiring and will be inducted into the Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Lucroy was drafted in 2007 and started playing in the MLB in 2010. He spent an amazing 12 years in the MLB. Lucroy was a 2x all star, led the majors in doubles in 2014(which is the most by a catcher in a single season in MLB history), has 752 hits, 77 home runs, 358 RBIs, he had a batting average of .288, and finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2014.

Lucroy had an excellent career. He released a statement today about his retirement. Lucroy stated:

“I am honored to retire a Milwaukee Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor, amongst so many of the greats in this franchise. The Brewers and the City of Milwaukee have always held a special place in my heart, I feel at ease and at home here. The fans have always embraced me and lifted me up. It is a special experience to play in Milwaukee and I want to thank the fans, the front office and the baseball staff for making my time in Milwaukee so memorable."

Lucroy also played for the Rangers, Rockies, Athletics, Angels, Cubs, Red Sox, Nationals, and Braves. However, his time with the Brewers will be how fans remember him the most, and rightfully so because he was great in Milwaukee.

Saturday Lucroy will be inducted into the Brewers Hall of Fame. But now he can enjoy retirement and maybe take up golf. But either way congrats to the former Ragin' Cajun great on an excellent career.