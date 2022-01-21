Former Ragin’ Cajuns QB Blaine Gautier Lands Coaching Job in Big Ten

At 32, former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Blaine Gautier is a bit of a football lifer.

The Edgard, Louisiana native was a multi-time All-State player for Lutcher High School in the 2000s, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 3A state title.

Recruited by UL, Gautier joined Ricky Bustle's team in 2009, and won the starting quarterback job in 2011 during coach Mark Hudspeth's first season.

It was a memorable season for both Louisiana and Gautier, as he set single-season school records at the time for passing yards (2,958), passing touchdowns (23), passing efficiency (153.6), total offense (3,444), and touchdowns responsible for (26).

The Ragin' Cajuns ended the 2011 campaign with a thrilling 32-30 win in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Gautier was sensational in the game, and was awarded New Orleans Bowl MVP.

Blaine Gautier Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Following his college career, Gautier joined LSU's football staff as an offensive analyst, winning a National Championship ring following the 2019 season.

In 2020, he joined McNeese State's coaching staff as the team's wide receivers coach.

Now, he's in the Big Ten, reunited with former Ragin' Cajun teammate Effrem Reed at Michigan State.

Gautier takes over the role Reed served last season for the #8 Spartans as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach.

The opening opened when Reed was recently promoted to running backs coach.

Michigan State is coming off an 11-2 season, finishing #8 in the Coaches poll and #9 in the AP.

