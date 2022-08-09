Former RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested For a DUI

Breaking news, according to TMZ former Seattle Seahawk star running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested this morning for a DUI.

The Las Vegas Police Department stated that Lynch was pulled over at 7:25 am this morning. The officers said that Lynch was driving into curbs on the side of the road. Good thing that the cops got to him before anything tragic happened. And from his mugshot, you could tell that he could barely stay awake.

Lynch was booked and sent to jail. There's been no update on if he has been released or not. We will update as more information is released.