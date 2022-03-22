Former Saints OT Terron Armstead Signs With Dolphins

According to multiple reports, Terron Armstead, the former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle, is heading to Miami on a huge free agent deal.

Armstead was considered one of the best free agents available in the cycle, and the Dolphins secured him on a five-year deal worth up to $87.5 million with a $43.37 million guarantee.

Armstead has spent all nine years of his career in New Orleans after being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He developed into a star left tackle that made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2018-2020. He was also a second team All-Pro in 2018.

The 30-year-old tackle will now play for Miami on a big contract that the Dolphins paid in order for him to be a cornerstone on the offensive line to protect young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Many of the moves that the Dolphins have made in free agency in the off-season have been to revamp their offense.

Armstead has been regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL when he's healthy, but injuries have been an issue in his career. For instance, he missed nine games in the 2021 season. However, Armstead was also recognized as a great leader and locker room presence in the Saints organization. He will not be replaced easily.

