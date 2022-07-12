Marques Colston didn't grow up in Louisiana, but he is widely loved by the city of New Orleans and Saints fans everywhere. The "quiet storm" became a fan favorite and saints legend with an amazing career with New Orleans, which spanded from 2006-2015.

Get our free mobile app

The former wideout is now adding another achievement to his illustrious career as it has been announced that he will be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.

The former seventh round draft pick turned out to be an absolute gem as he and Drew Brees would become a feared duo in the league. They would move to fifth in NFL history for touchdowns between a quarterback and his receiver.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

Colston would go on to break the NFL record for most receptions by a receiver in his first two years with 168. He would post 6 1K plus yard receiving seasons and broke double digit touchdowns in 3 seasons. His best year statically came in 2012 when he posted 1,154 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished his career with 146 games played, 711 receptions, and 9,759 receiving yards.

Colston would help propel the Saints to their first and only Lombardi with his 7 catches and 98 receiving yard performance in Super Bowl XLIV. He finished his career as the franchise's all time leader in receiving touchdowns with 72. After the 2015 season, the saints officially released Marques Colston as a free agent where he would not sign and play for another team. He never officially announced his retirement until 2020 where he acknowledged that he was retired.

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

Colston never made a Pro Bowl, which is really hard to understand considering his career statistics compare to greats such as Roddy White and Calvin Johnson. Many have discussed over the years weather or not Colston should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame. If you ask Saints fans, I think their answer is obvious. For now, Colston will settle for this Hall of Fame moment and will go down as a Saints Legend.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.