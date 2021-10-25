Grambling Band Performs During Raiders Halftime Show

One of Louisiana's most famous marching bands performed in front a packed house in one of the NFL's newest stadiums over the weekend.

The Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band played during the Las Vegas Raiders halftime show on Sunday. That performance put the Grambling band in the record books: Their set was the first performance by a marching band in the one-year-old Allegiant Stadium.

The Tiger Band's performance was originally scheduled for last year. The Raiders booked the band to perform during halftime of the Raiders' very first game in their brand new stadium. The COVID pandemic put those plans on hold. After a 16-month delay, that performance finally became a reality during the Raiders' 33-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The performance was scheduled as a tribute to Raider great Willie Brown. The hall-of-fame cornerback was an alumnus of Grambling, played under Eddie Robinson at Grambling before going pro. He was named All-American Football League five times (with the Denver Broncos and with the then-Oakland Raiders) and NFL All-Pro four times. Brown was the Raiders' captain for 10 of the 12 years he played for the franchise, leading them to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl championship. Later, Brown became a defensive backs coach for the team, winning two Super Bowls with the Raiders in that capacity. He ended his career by spending 25 years in the Raiders' front office as the director of staff development, holding that title until he died in 2019.

The World Famed Tiger Band is no stranger to performing at major sporting events. The Grambling ensemble played the first two Super Bowls and holds the record for playing at more Super Bowls than any other band. They also have been featured during NBA games, including this year's NBA All-Star Game.

