Henry Ruggs III Facing Felony DUI Resulting in Death After Accident

Former Alabama and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is being charged with DUI resulting in death after he was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning.

Ruggs was driving his green 2020 Chevrolet Corvette northbound and collided with a 2013 Toyota Rav4 also going northbound. The Rav4 caught fire and the driver was tragically pronounced dead on the scene.

Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington was a passenger in the Corvette with Ruggs and was taken to the hospital after reportedly sustaining serious injuries.

In Nevada, it a class B felony to drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and cause someone to suffer substantial bodily injury or death. Penalties include two to twenty years in prison, fines ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, and a three-year driver’s license suspension.

The attorneys for Ruggs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released the following statement on behalf of their client.

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.”

The Las Vegas Raiders released the following statement concerning the incident.

UPDATE: The Las Vegas Raiders released a statement on Tuesday night announcing they are releasing Ruggs.

This story will continue to be updated as the state of Las Vegas determines the remaining outcomes of this tragedy.

