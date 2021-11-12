The playoffs have arrived.

Here is a look at the 39 Acadiana area teams that reached the postseason, what seed they received, and what their match-ups look like.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round one of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2021.

Class 5A

#30 Lafayette 6, #3 Pontchatoula 45

#26 Dutchtown 14, #7 Acadiana 43

#17 East Ascension 42, #16 Southside 26

Class 4A

#32 Breaux Bridge 8, #1 Edna Karr 43

#17 DeRidder 14, #16 Eunice 41

#28 John F Kennedy 6, #5 Westgate 26

#20 North Desoto 34, #13 Rayne 16

#19 Opelousas 57, #14 South Lafourche 42

#26 Beau Chene 3, #7 Cecilia 42

#18 Carencro 71, #15 Belaire 20

Class 3A

#25 Kaplan 6, #8 Madison Prep 40

#28 Marksville 6, #5 Church Point 49

#21 Donaldsonville 48, #12 Patterson 14

#30 McDonough 35 6, #3 St. Martinville 47

#19 Iota 17, #14 Brusly 7

#22 Jennings 26, #11 Bogalusa 58

#18 Wossman 34, #15 Erath 29

#31 Richwood 22, #2 Abbeville 53

Class 2A

#20 Delcambre 13, #13 Winnfield 30

#19 Welsh 23, #14 South Plaquemines 13

#18 D'Arbonne Woods 7, #15 Franklin 54

#31 West St. Mary 0, #2 Loreauville 49

Class 1A

#24 Magnolia 14, #9 Basile 52

#23 Centerville 8, #10 White Castle 49

#18 Gueydan 14, #15 Northwood - Lena 20

Division II

#12 Evangel 12, #5 St. Thomas More 56

#10 De La Salle 34, #7 Teurlings 3

Division III

#1 Lafayette Christian - BYE

#2 Notre Dame - BYE

#9 Catholic N.I. 6, #8 Ascension Episcopal 34

Division IV

#9 Ascension Catholic 41, #8 Central Catholic 36

#12 St. Edmund 13, #5 Sacred Heart 19

#14 St. Frederick 14, #3 Opelousas Catholic 8

#11 Catholic P.C. 36, #6 Vermilion Catholic 37

#15 Hanson Memorial 0, #2 Southern Lab 56

