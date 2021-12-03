High School Football Playoff Semifinal Scores

The semifinals of the LHSAA playoffs have arrived.

Four local area teams remain in the hunt for a state championship and can punch their ticket with a victory tonight.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for the semifinals of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs involving teams in and around the Acadiana area.

Class 5A

Acadiana 36, Ponchatoula 43

Class 4A

Westgate 27, Edna Karr 20

Class 3A

Church Point 0, Sterlington 38

Union Parish 45, St. Martinville 26

2021 SUN BELT FOOTBALL COACHES SALARIES

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

All-Time NFL Players From Acadiana: 1-7

All-Time NFL Players From Acadiana: The 2nd Set of 7

All-Time NFL Players From Acadiana: The 3rd Set of 7

All-Time NFL Players From Acadiana: The 4th Set of 7

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales