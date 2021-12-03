High School Football Playoff Semifinal Scores
The semifinals of the LHSAA playoffs have arrived.
Four local area teams remain in the hunt for a state championship and can punch their ticket with a victory tonight.
Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.
Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.
Here's what we've got for the semifinals of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs involving teams in and around the Acadiana area.
Class 5A
Acadiana 36, Ponchatoula 43
Class 4A
Westgate 27, Edna Karr 20
Class 3A
Church Point 0, Sterlington 38
Union Parish 45, St. Martinville 26
