Hilarious Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘Tee Nah Nah’ Remix [Video]

The Super Bowl halftime show is always a polarizing event, but this new Acadiana remix is certainly something we can all agree would be the best halftime show ever.

Billed as "Dr. Shawz and Snoop Chien at the next French Food Festival!" on Facebook by The DTB Podcast, Presented by Bless Your Heart Nonprofit, watch as our Cajun dreams come true.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre singing "Tee Nah Nah" to millions of people across the globe is something we'd all love to see.

OK, maybe not Snoop and Dre singing it, but certainly Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition.

From the Facebook comments, seems that others agree.

So here it is, your new favorite Super Bowl halftime show!