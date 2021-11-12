By now you've probably heard the news about Odell Beckham Jr. agreeing to play with the Rams. As a Saints fan, you've probably had a mixture of emotions ranging from well what do we do now at wide receiver to man, I hate the rams to maybe we wish you the best Odell. Whatever it may be anger, sadness, or happiness(if you're solely an Odell fan or a Rams fan) no one captured these emotions better than Comedian Jono Barnes. Jono Barnes is a die-hard Saints fan who made a video of a fake text thread between him and Odell where he expresses his true feelings as a Saints fan to the star Wide Receiver.

Jono accurately captured the emotions as a Saints fan with the native son. I personally do not know if I can go as far as to say I'll root for ole Shady Brady(Tom) and the Buccaneers. But I will say Jono accurately captured the sadness I felt knowing we couldn't sign Odell and that made everything feel much better. And if I'm going, to be honest, I definitely shared the sentiments of some of those deleted texts.

Now that the Odell saga is over Saints fans, we move on to the Titans. The Saints play the Titans this Sunday, November 14th at 12:00 PM.