Hilarious Video of Saints WR Jarvis Landry Teaching His Girlfriend New Orleans Slang

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is preparing for his upcoming NFL season in New Orleans, and so is his girlfriend.

Landry is a Louisiana native and in multiple interviews, the Pro Bowl wide receiver has referred to being "home" when it comes to the one-year deal he recently with the New Orleans Saints.

As a student at Lutcher High School, Jarvis Landry shined on the football field before taking his talents to LSU. As a standout wide receiver, Landry continued to put up solid numbers and formed one of the best WR duos in college history with Odell Beckham Jr. before entering the NFL Draft in 2014.

Landry literally took his talents to South Beach after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins where he made an instant impact, putting up Pro Bowl numbers before getting shipped off to Cleveland to continue the trend with the Browns.

Now, he looks to contribute to a Saints team that has been depleted at the wide receiver position for the last few seasons, and things are already looking good for Landry based on a few early reports out of OTAs.

But as you know, when an NFL player changes teams, so does their family. This often means moving to a new city and having to adapt to a whole new culture and way of life. Luckily, Jarvis being from the New Orleans area will make it easy for his long-term girlfriend and mother to his children, Estrella Cerqueira, to quickly feel right at home.

As a matter of fact, Estrella is already working hard on her NOLA slang. And I'm not talking about the typical "Tchoupitoulas," "Beignet" and "Jambalaya" type of pronunciations.

Right out of the gate, Landry is putting his boo on the real-deal NOLA vernacular.



One of my favorites had to be "say bruh, who all gon' be ova'dere" but I was extra happy to see that she got the last one mastered already.

She'll definitely be yelling it come football season. Welcome to NOLA Estrella, and welcome back home, Jarvis. We can't wait to see what you do in that dome and for the Saints this year.