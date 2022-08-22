Hooters Signs 7 LSU Football Players to NIL Deals

It's been over a year since NIL became a reality, allowing college athletes were allowed to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

According to Josh Schafer of Yahoo Finance, college athletes brought in around $917 million in NIL's first year, with the number expected to grow up to $1.14 million over the next year.

The NIL market doesn't appear to be slowing down, which is good news for student-athletes.

Hooters officially entered the NIL game today, announcing NIL deals for 51 college football players, including 7 from LSU.

The restaurant is focused solely on NIL partnerships with offensive linemen, calling them the "unsung heroes of college football".

"For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala stated in a press release. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

The LSU offensive lineman who signed with Hooters are Kardell Thomas, Miles Frazier, Marcus Dumervil, Lanson Smith, Fitzgerald West, Xavier Hill, and Kemo Makane'ole.

According to Hooters press release, the players will "visit Hooters locations and have starring roles across social media, encouraging fans to make Hooters their gameday destination", as well as the place to pick up food for both watch parties and tailgates.

LSU is one of ten schools to feature O-Lineman who are now Hooters ambassadors.

