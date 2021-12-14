How to Purchase NOLA Bowl Tickets + UL Students Can Get a Free Ticket

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be playing in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl this Saturday, December 18th at the Caesars Superdome as they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd.

For the last several days, RCAF members along with season ticket holders were able to reserve their seats for the game. Now, everyone can scoop up a ticket to the game to support the Vermilion and White.

To purchase your New Orleans Bowl tickets, swing by the Cajundome Ticket Office any weekday between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

RaginCajuns.com

Total ticket prices are as follows:

Lower Level - $65 (base: $60 + facility fee $3.00 + Box Office service charge $2.00)

$44.50 (base: $40 + facility fee $3.00 + Box Office service charge: $1.50)

Now, if you are a current UL student, you may be able to score a free ticket. We came across the following tweet from the Ragin' Cajuns Student Supporters Organization, which is the official student group for Ragin' Cajuns Athletics.

The Ragin' Cajuns come into Saturday's contest on a 12-game winning streak as they sit at 12-1 overall and, of course, won the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the first time outright.

The Thundering Herd out of Conference USA come into the game with a 7-5 overall record (5-3 in conference play). They finished second in the East Division of the conference.

However, after starting 2-3, they finished the season winning five of seven games.

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will be carried on ESPN and kick-off is set for 8:15 pm this Saturday, Dec. 18. The game will be carried locally on the radio on Hot 107.9 and ESPN Lafayette.