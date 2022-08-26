How to Watch and Listen to Chargers/Saints Game in Lafayette

The Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints will square off in a preseason game tonight in The Big Easy and it's the last one before things get real.

Both teams come into the game 0-2 in the preseason.

The Saints fell 20-10 to the Green Bay Packers last week while the Chargers lost 32-18 to the Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers Stacy Revere, Getty Images loading...

This Week 3 game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and you can catch the game on television and radio in the Acadiana area.

KATC TV-3 will have the game on television while ESPN Lafayette (1420 am & 103.3 FM) has the radio broadcast.

Mike Hoss will handle the play-by-play duties alongside former Saints running back Deuce McAllister as he provides color commentary, and Steve Geller is on the sidelines.

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic host pregame coverage, halftime commentary, and "The Point After" at the conclusion of the game.

The game will also be available to watch on the NFL+ subscription streaming app.

Saints fans may get their first look at quarterback Jameis Winston in a game since he tore his ACL against Tampa Bay in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers Stacy Revere, Getty Images loading...

Coach Dennis Allen has alluded that other starters that have yet to see preseason action may play some tonight.

The regular season kicks off for the Black & Gold on the road at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 11 at 12:00 pm.

Below is a complete list of television stations across the gulf south that will be carrying the Chargers-Saints preseason game:

New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8

Alexandria – KALB

Baton Rouge – WAFB

Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX

Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM

Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM

Jackson, Miss. – WLBT

Lafayette – KATC

Lake Charles – KPLC

Meridian, Miss. – WTOK

Memphis, Tenn. – WMC

Mobile, Ala. – WKRG

Monroe – KNOE

Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ

Shreveport – KSLA