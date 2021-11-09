Injured Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Could Miss Rest of Season

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall exited a game versus Troy on October 28th with an upper-body injury, but returned to play, helping the #22 Chanticleers in a 35-28 win.

Last Saturday, he did not play in a 28-8 win against Georgia Southern, and according to his head coach Jamey Chadwell, may not return this year.

“He could be out the rest of the season, based on the recovery," said Chadwell in his Monday Sun Belt media teleconference. "He could come back before then. We really don’t have a complete answer right now.”

That's a lot of "could" from Chadwell, who left the door open for a possible McCall return, but the mere suggestion he may not return is a troubling sign for the Chants.

McCall, a redshirt-sophomore, was the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 1st-team All-Sun Belt, 2020 Sun Belt Freshmen of the Year, and is currently a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given out annually to the best quarterback in college football.

He currently ranks 1st in the FBS in passing efficiency (216.1), passing yards per completion (17.78), and yards per pass attempt (13.06).

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

If McCall isn't able to return this season, it's a huge blow for CCU, who is currently ranked #22 in the AP Poll, #21 in the Coaches Poll, but is second in the Sun Belt East standing behind Appalachian State, who defeated the Chanticleers 30-27 last month.

