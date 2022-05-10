Jacked Troy Aikman Looks Like He Could Still Play in Recent Photos With Jimmy Johnson

ESPN Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman has experienced plenty of success over the years.

A multi-sport athlete in high school in Oklahoma, as well as the high school state championship in typing, Aikman went to the University of Oklahoma to play football (choosing not to pursue baseball after being drafted by the Mets). He transferred to UCLA, experienced a ton of on-field success, then was drafted #1 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.

By year 6 in the NFL, he was a three-time Super Bowl champion. He retired after the 2000 season, moving into a broadcasting role.

Aikman made headlines earlier this offseason when he agreed to a contract with ESPN, leaving the FOX broadcasting booth after two decades to become the color commentator for Monday Night Football.

A few weeks later, his broadcasting partner Joe Buck exited his FOX contract one year early to join Aikman in the MNF booth.

Aikman is making the rounds on social media this week for photos of a recent fishing excursion with his former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.

Aikman is 55, but still looks jacked.

Not a bad life for Troy.

He remains in great shape and has an entire boat of passengers drinking his healthy "Eight" beer.

