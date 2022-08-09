Ja’Marr Chase’s Top 5 Wide Receiver List is Baffling

Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is coming off a sensational rookie season.

Not only was he a huge weapon on a team that won the AFC and made it to the Super Bowl, but he also earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and landed a spot on the coveted AP All-Pro team.

The connection between him and former LSU teammate Joe Burrow was on full display throughout the 2021 season.

Chase's confidence in his skills is not lacking.

Last week, he told CBS's Pete Prisco why he believes he's the best receiver in the league, and jokingly claimed his former LSU teammate, Minnesota Vikings All-Pro teammate Justin Jefferson, stole all his moves.

Chase appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast this week, giving the hosts his list of the top five wide receivers in football.

The puzzling aspect of his rankings is that he doesn't include himself after stating last week he thought he was the best wide receiver on the planet.

Chase's WR rankings are as follows:

1. Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders

2. Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers

3. Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills

4. Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams

5. Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Chase then went on to again say he thinks he's better than his former LSU teammate but doesn't include himself in the rankings.

When Joe Burrow was asked who was better, a comical exchange of him looking away to not answer was a smart response from the face of the Bengals franchise.

While I find Chase's self-omission confounding, the ranking of Keenan Allen at #2 had social media stirred up with mixed reactions.

Chase has inspired me.

Let's discuss the top 5 best wide receivers in the NFL today.

Who is in your top 5?

