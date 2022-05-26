Jameis Winston Has Tongues Wagging in Las Vegas – Here’s Why

Las Vegas oddsmakers have been talking a lot about Saints quarterback Jameis Winston over the past few weeks. And if you can believe the old adage, "follow the money" then Saints fans you might want to up your Jameis chatter too.

A few weeks ago on this very platform, we published a story about Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints quarterback, and his "unique" explanation about why he isn't cutting his hair. A few days before that we featured a video of Jameis going through some of his post-injury workouts. And while Saints fans, based on social media comments, don't think much of the heir apparent to Drew Brees, oddsmakers in Las Vegas seem to have a different opinion.

The word on The Strip in Vegas is that Winston is a man on a mission. That mission, if accomplished, could mean great things for the Black and Gold this season. Granted Jameis Winston still has a long way to go in his planned return to the Saints from a season-ending injury last year. But apparently, Las Vegas likes what they are seeing and hearing in his rehab sessions.

Oddsmakers are so intrigued by Winston and what appears to be a solid comeback that they have made him the second favorite in betting odds to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award. Winston is currently listed on the Vegas big boards at +600. The only NFL player with shorter odds is Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Michael Thomas, another injured and soon to be returning member of the Saints is also on the board for Comeback Player of the Year. Thomas' odds as well as those of Carolina running back Christian McCaffery are listed at +900.

Nay-saying Saints fans often point to Winston's time with Tampa Bay as the reason why they don't feel he measures up to their standards. Winston did throw 30 touchdown passes for Tampa of course he also threw 30 interceptions that same year too.

So, there is a reason for cautious scepticism but don't sleep on Jameis. He seems to thrive in the underdog's role. And this season "underdog" has got a hell of a receiving corps, some strong running backs, and a defense that will make grown men cry.

That kind of information certainly makes it tempting to plunk down a few bucks on a guy who has all the talent in the world and is apparently hungry enough to let it shine through this season for New Orleans.