Jameis Winston Injury Update

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on an illegal tackle by Devin White on Halloween in a game against his former employer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jameis Winston suffers torn ACL Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

Since then, he's been rehabbing, and in between, re-signed with the Saints on a 2-year deal back in March.

He's atop the depth chart, and is in line to be New Orleans starting quarterback for the second consecutive season.

Will he be ready?

Playing with a limp?

That's to be expected based on the injury timeline.

As Saints insider Nick Underhill points out, Winston is actually ahead of schedule.

Barring a setback, Winston should be fine by the time New Orleans begins preseason in August.

11 Players With Louisiana Ties on Super Bowl 56 Rosters

Maddenisms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time