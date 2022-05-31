Jameis Winston Injury Update
New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on an illegal tackle by Devin White on Halloween in a game against his former employer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Since then, he's been rehabbing, and in between, re-signed with the Saints on a 2-year deal back in March.
He's atop the depth chart, and is in line to be New Orleans starting quarterback for the second consecutive season.
Will he be ready?
Playing with a limp?
That's to be expected based on the injury timeline.
As Saints insider Nick Underhill points out, Winston is actually ahead of schedule.
Barring a setback, Winston should be fine by the time New Orleans begins preseason in August.
