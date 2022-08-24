With the NFL regular season rapidly approaching, Saints fans are getting more anxious about the year and, more specifically, starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Some insiders are pointing to the possibility of Winston potentially getting some playing time in this Friday's final pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It has been quite some time since Jameis Winston left the field with a knee injury in a game against the Tampa Bay Bucs last season. Since then, Winston has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming campaign.

But with a minor foot injury slightly derailing Winston's preseason activity, many Saints fans have wondered if QB1 would get any kind of live-action before Week 1 of the regular season.

Check out Winston speaking on how he currently feels via @Saints below.

It's great to hear from the horse's mouth that Winston is feeling better and better as the days go by. This is certainly a calming statement for Saints fans who have high hopes for the team this year.

According to Saints head coach Dennis Allen, Winston is in a great spot as the team approaches the regular season.

But Coach Allen has continued to play his cards close to the vest and not make any public decisions too far in advance.

With Winston apparently feeling very confident heading into the season, he appeared to be moving confidently as he rejoined the team as a full participant in practice this week.

But practicing in full and playing in an actual game are two separate things. For one, that red protective jersey that quarterbacks wear comes off which makes Winston a tackling target for opponents.

Will Jameis Winston Play for the Saints in their Final Pre-Season Game?

As of yesterday, Saints insider @JeffDuncan_ reported that the Saints head coach had been considering playing some starters on Friday night against the L.A. Chargers.

Per @ByLukeJohnson Ian Book has taken a backseat as far as preparation is concerned.

The writing on the ceiling says that Coach Dennis Allen may be preparing Winston for potentially seeing some live-action this Friday. Check out @Kat_Terrel on Twitter with more on that.

Whether Saints fans get a glimpse at Winston this weekend or not, the #WhoDatNation can sleep soundly knowing that this is the attitude QB1 is bringing his job every day.

See more from @Kat_Terrel on Twitter below.