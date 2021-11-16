Jarvis Landry Sends Subtle Shots At Baker Mayfield

The saga with Baker Mayfield and his wide receivers continues onward. Whoever thought it was over with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. was wrong, because now Jarvis Landry has spoken up on his quarterback. He states how he does everything right on Sundays and doesn't know why he isn't getting the ball. He also was asked about why the passing game isn't working and he responded with a no answer of no I don't I'm sorry.

Landry also didn't like the fact that his former LSU teammate and brother Odell Beckham Jr. left the team.

This is not a good sign for the Browns going forward. I do not believe that the team believes in Baker Mayfield and I also don't believe that Baker Mayfield deserves the max contract he's up for this summer. The team saw when Case Keenum was inserted into the lineup and the passing game was more fluid everything they needed to know about Baker Mayfield. Twitter is ablaze from the interesting subtle shots from Landry to Baker.

This is something that Browns fans should be terrified of. They were once Super Bowl favorites and now they will be lucky if they make the playoffs. And the more that Baker fails to show up, the more the team will quit on Mayfield.