Jennings High Running Back Trevor Etienne Commits to Florida Gators

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators got some big news on Saturday when four-star running back Trevor Etienne announced his decision that he has committed to the school.

The Jennings High School senior said his final schools were Clemson, Florida, and LSU, but his connection with Napier apparently paid off.

Of course, Trevor is the younger brother of Travis Etienne who starred at both Jennings High and the Clemson Tigers. Travis was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars but has not yet suited up due to a season-ending injury before the season.

The 5-foot-8, 219-pound four-star player is rated as the No.290 best player according to the On3 Consensus rankings, but the Gators are getting a talented playmaker.

"Trevor is an explosive running back who will be game-ready," Jennings High head coach Ryan Phelps told On3. "Trevor is physical, he is strong, he runs behind his pads, and he will be a three-down back.

"He has the hands, the power, and the ability to play now. You will not find a running back that runs with the toughness Trevor runs with. He makes quick cuts, he runs hard, and he can do it all."

Etienne rushed for 2,005 yards during his senior campaign this past fall. He scored a total of 37 touchdowns, with eight of those coming on special teams, both kick-off and punt returns.

Etienne will join Demarckus Brown, NayQuan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard in Florida's backfield upon arrival. However, he very well won't be the last addition as two Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running backs entered the transfer portal in the last week (Emani Bailey and Montrell Johnson).

With Napier having recruited and coached both those talented running backs at UL, many are speculating that either or both could end up in Gainesville.