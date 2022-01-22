Former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow is headed to another championship, but with a different team of Tigers.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Getty Images loading...

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship after a dramatic win over the Tennessee Titans, 19-16. There's a lot of hype behind this team after their first round win last weekend, their first post season win in 31 years! They're keeping the momentum with this win, and the team is laying the groundwork for a potential Super Bowl appearance.

Burrow was not looking his best during this game. He was sacked by the Titans defense 9 times throughout the game. This was a defensive game from the beginning on both sides. It came down to the last seconds of the game, where Burrow got the Bengals into field goal range to set up a beautiful game winning field goal from rookie kicker, Evan McPhearson.

The Bengals stay alive and continue to the next playoff game, which will be against the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game, which will be played Sunday, at 2:05.