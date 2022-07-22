Joe Burrow can't let go of his Super Bowl loss.

As NFL teams prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 football season, a photo of the LSU legend has surfaced and many noticed something about the ball he was using to practice with.

Burrow, who is the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, was seen using a Super Bowl LVI game ball to practice with.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Getty Images loading...

Perhaps the former LSU Tiger is using the ball, that came with the biggest football loss of his life, as motivation for the upcoming season.

In any case, here's the photo of Joe Burrow gripping a ball with the Super Bowl logo on it as he prepares for his upcoming season.

By the way, the Bengals lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI by the score of 23-20.