This is what you call leadership.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow recently had surgery to remove his appendix and this has sidelined him as his team starts camp for the upcoming 2022-23 NFL season.

Still, this has not stopped the former LSU Tiger star from leading or being with his team.

Since camp started for the Bengals, Burrow has been seen riding around his team while on a trainer's cart.

He has not been physically active with the team, but he is there.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Getty Images loading...

A recent video even shows Burrow participating in the team's conditioning drill, while riding the cart.

No, he's not running with the team, but he is by their side as they run through the drills. As you'll see below, the star quarterback drives up and down with his team as they run the lines.

Did anyone tell him to do this? I doubt it. But this is what leaders do.

Check out this video and be sure to share it with others as I am certain we can all learn a little something here.

We wish the former Tiger a speedy recovery!!