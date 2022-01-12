Legendary Louisiana quarterback Joe Burrow is set to make his return to the Superdome next season, as the Cincinnati Bengals travel down to New Orleans to play the Saints in 2022. It will be the first time Burrow plays in the Superdome since his epic National Championship performance with the LSU Tigers.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Burrow making return to Superdome in New Orleans

It was all confetti and hand-grenades on Bourbon Street when the Tigers defeated Clemson in the 2019 National Championship game. Joe Burrow was a hero, as he captained what many deem to be the best college football team of all time to a perfect season.

Yes, Joe Burrow was an absolute terror the last time he stepped on the turf of the Superdome. As a Saints fan, I really hope he doesn't have a similar performance when he travels down to New Orleans in 2022.

See the report from @JeffDuncan_ with a full look at teams coming to the Superdome next season.

Joe Burrow's first playoff game will be called by Drew Brees

Although the Saints rounded out their 2021 campaign with a win over the Atlanta Falcons, a playoff berth was not in the cards for New Orleans this year. While the #WhoDatNation will have to wait till next year for their fix, at least LSU fans can watch their former Heisman Trophy winner give it a shot in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Another beloved Louisiana quarterback, Drew Brees, will be tasked with calling the first playoff game for Burrow this weekend. As the Bengals look to advance over the Las Vegas Raiders, Brees will be analyzing every decision made by the former LSU great.

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The NBC broadcast will have Mike Tirico on the play-by-play with Drew Brees providing all of his expertise in between. While Brees would certainly prefer to see his Saints in the position that Burrow currently has the Bengals in, wild-card weekend is sure to bring about fireworks that I know will excite New Orleans' favorite QB.

See full details of the broadcast via @Jeremy_Cluff on Twitter here.

All of the best to Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their playoff run. But when the 2022 matchup with the Saints comes around, it is game-on.

The 10 Best Former LSU Tigers in the NFL