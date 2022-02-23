Jrue Holiday & Former Sun Belt Player of the Year Allege Fraud by Bank Broker

NBA guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, former USWNT soccer star Lauren Holiday, have filed a lawsuit against Morgan Stanley alleging former broker Darryl M. Cohen misappropriated $2.3 million of their money, according to a report from the New York Times.

Holiday currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, but is known well in Louisiana from his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, remains beloved by the fanbase.

The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund was started by the couple while they resided in New Orleans, and has made major positive impacts in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.

In addition to the Holidays, two other former NBA players are reportedly part of the lawsuit.

Chandler Parson and Courtney Lee (pictured below), the 2008 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year while at Western Kentucky, allege Cohen inappropriately distributed money belonging to them, which is now unaccounted for.

Courtney Lee Photo by Elsa/Getty Images loading...

According to the New York Times Report, the four claim they were looking for financial advice, but Cohen diverted a total of $7.7 million to “dubious individuals and entities”.

Cohen was fired by Morgan Stanley last March.

