Judge Rules LSU Must Pay Ex-Assistant Coach Over $492,000

A former LSU offensive line coach who was fired in the summer of 2021 is owed $492,945, according to a report from James Finn of The Advocate.

James Cregg, now an assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers, sued the University last year, claiming he was unjustly fired.

State Judge Wilson Fields ruled LSU must pay him $492,945.

LSU accused him of breaking NCAA rules, according to court documents.

Cregg argued in his lawsuit it was never proven in his lawsuit, or by the NCAA, that he violated any rules.

"Contracts have to have meaning," said Cregg's attorney, Chris Whittington. "Coach Cregg is thankful that the terms of his contract with LSU have been enforced.”

Cregg, 49, served on LSU's staff for 3 seasons before his firing.

He has coached in college football and the NFL since 1997, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and a National Championship with LSU.

According to multiple reports, LSU plans to appeal the judge's decision.

Cregg was replaced on LSU's staff by Arkansas assistant coach Brad Davis, who served as LSU's interim coach last January in the Tigers Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State.

Davis remained on LSU's staff during the transition from former head coach Ed Orgeron to current head coach Brian Kelly.

