Just Win Baby, Saints Escape Seattle With 13-10 Victory

New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker DeMario Davis said the Seattle Seahawks could "go ahead and cancel the run game".

He made the remark prior to the Monday night game in Seattle, then went onto the field and backed it up.

Davis and the Saints defense led the way, propelling the team to a 13-10 win over the Seahawks.

"When you go against Who Dat nation, you better bring your hard hat," noted Davis after the victory. "To come into this place in a hostile environment (and get the win), it says a lot about this team."

On a windy and rainy night without injured quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks needed their run game to perform, but they struggled to find their footing against a hungry Saints defense, who held Seattle running backs to 58 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Davis ended the contest with game-highs in tackles (10), tackles for loss (4), and sacks (2).

Seattle struck first, scoring an 84-yard touchdown catch and run by wide receiver DK Metcalf. Their only other points came on a third-quarter 50-yard field goal following a Saints turnover.

In his NFL debut, Saints kicker Brian Johnson, made both his field goals (21, 33) and PAT.

The other Saints points came courtesy of running back Alvin Kamara, who finished with 20 rushes (51 yards), 10 receptions (128 yards), and a receiving touchdown.

Both squads were missing key players, and the Saints continue to struggle at the wide receiver position.

New Orleans wide receivers were targeted 16 times, but only caught 4, with 3 of the 4 catches coming from Marquez Callaway.

In the end, the Saints found a way to win, improving to 4-2 on the season.

They'll return home from the longest road trip of the season and have a short week to prepare for the NFC South leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) for a Halloween afternoon kickoff this Sunday at 3:25.

Former Saints Players/Coaches in the Hall of Fame

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All-Time

The 20 College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2021