Juwan Howard Suspended For The Rest Of The Season

Breaking News, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports Juwan Howard, is suspended for the remainder of the regular season.

In case you missed it, Juwan Howard got into an altercation with a Wisconsin coach Sunday after the Michigan Wisconsin game.

Many were calling for Howard to be fired. Others on social media were calling for a suspension. In my opinion, I think this suspension is the right thing. I didn't think he should've been fired. This suspension sends the message along with the fines he will face. There was wrong on both sides; however, Howard was the most wrong therefore the suspension was warranted.