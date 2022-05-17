LSU Men’s Basketball Signs 7-Foot High Schooler to Roster

The LSU men's basketball team continues to rebuild its roster as the program added a big man today.

Head Coach Matt McMahon confirmed the program has signed 7-footer Shawn Phillips to the 2022-23 roster.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Phillips played this past season at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizone. He was ranked No. 50 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.

Phillips was named the Defensive Player of the Year by The Grind Session, which is a winter circuit of elite high school basketball events that prepares players for the next chapter of their basketball careers.

He averaged 15.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game for Dream City.

“We are excited to welcome 7-foot forward Shawn Phillips to the LSU family,” said Coach McMahon. “Shawn is a physical, tough, and competitive addition to our frontcourt. He is a shot-blocking rim protector and active rebounder on the defensive end of the court. With his size and mobility, he is a strong finisher around the rim. We love the development in his game over the last two years and look forward to coaching him in Baton Rouge.”

Phillips played at Ypsi Prep in Ypsilanti, Michigan in 2021. And before that, he was at Belmont High in his hometown of Dayton.

He joins prep signees Tyrell Ward of DeMatha Catholic, Jalen Reed of Southern California Academy and Cornelious Williams of Combine Academy.

Several transfers have signed to join the Tigers during the offseason. That list includes Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State, Justice Hill, Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams from Murray State, Cam Hayes of North Carolina State, and Derek Fountain of Mississippi State.

The only players on track to return from LSU's 2021-22 roster include Adam Miller, Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams.