Down 17-7 on the road at a powerhouse football program, the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights were facing their first halftime deficit of the season.

As a matter of fact, when the Jesuit Blue Jays scored the first points of the game on a Jasper Parker 6-yard rushing touchdown, it was the first time LCA has trailed all season long - a young season filled with high profile programs that the Knights have beaten impressively so far.

But it was LCA who has been used to getting up by double digit points so far. Now, they had to not only make up the deficit but keep that momentum going to pull out the victory.

And that's exactly what the Knights did.

After Quarterback Jace Larsen's 93-yard touchdown pass put the Blue Jays on top 14-0 in the 2nd Quarter, LCA QB JuJuan Johnson responded and tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to WR Trae Grogan. Then, after the halftime break, the Knights went on a 21-0 run to build a double-digit lead of their own. Two JuJuan Johnson TD Passes - one a 9-yarder to Alex Beard and the other a 59-yarder to Treanders Marzell - sandwiched around a 2-yard touchdown taken in by RB Luke Aragona and LCA built a 28-17 lead.

The Blue Jays struck again but it wasn't enough as the Knights left New Orleans with an impressive 28-25 victory.

Defensively, LCA made the adjustments it needed and held Jesuit to 317 total yards of offense.

(WATCH the Knights defeat the Blue Jays on Knight Vision, LCA's social media broadcast.)

Next up for the Knights (3-0) is a home contest against the Ruston Bearcats (2-1). On Friday, Ruston knocked off a previously undefeated team from Arkansas after knocking off Jesuit themselves 28-23.

Game time is set for 7:00 PM on Friday with The Best Stop Pregame Show beginning at 6:00 PM. Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call.

