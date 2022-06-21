Lafayette Christian Academy’s Ju’Juan Johnson Has Received Multiple College Offers

Lafayette Christian Academy has become a powerhouse football program for the Acadiana area. They have been known for producing collegiate athletes. One name that has been garnering a lot of attention is Ju'Juan Johnson.

Johnson has received offers from Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M just to name a few of the colleges interested in his talents.

Johnson just finished his final camp appearance for the summer at LSU's Elite Camp. He was playing DB at that camp. He is listed as an ATH/QB. Due to the fact, that he plays quarterback for LCA; however, it looks like he may be moved to DB at the next level.

Excited to see what Johnson does this upcoming season for LCA. They were extremely close to winning a state championship this past season. Now all eyes will be on Johnson this forthcoming season.