Lafayette Family Makes a Backyard Daddy-Daughter Dance

So many things are upside down right now with the coronavirus pandemic. People are working from home, students are learning from home, seniors are missing out on prom, and the list goes on and on. The creativity is impressive while we are social distancing due to Covid-19. There are so many families thinking outside the box for their children who long for a little normalcy. When I saw this post of a daddy and daughter in what appeared to be a little date in their backyard, I was intrigued to read more.