Lafayette native Sarah Montgomery fell in love with auto-racing 15 years ago.

She was 12. Her dad got free tickets to an Indycar race. He took Sarah, and the rest is history.

Since then, Sarah has worked non-stop on her auto-racing career, making her pro debut in 2016.

Photo by Evan O'Hara/Low Shutter Media

This year, she's competing in a Porche Cayman "World Racing League". Montgomery and her team will be driving in Endurance Races, which averages 8 hours in length.

Her racing journey is still in its early stages.

With big goals and aspirations, Montgomery has plans to work her way up to bigger stages, and bigger competitions in the world of auto racing.

This Friday, she and her race team will be the featured subjects of a new six-episode docu-series called The Drive Within.

Airing on Motortrend, the first episode is this Friday at 5 pm central. Watch live, set your DVRs, or stream the series.

Montgomery is proud of her Lafayette roots, painting a red fleur-de-lis on her racing helmet.

"The angry fleur-de-lis is what I like to call it," Montgomery says. "I'm proud of where I'm from. I love it."

Photo courtesy of Low Shutter Media

I spoke to Sarah on my show about her career, The Drive Within series, life away from the race track, and more.

You can follow Sarah's career at http://www.sarahmontgomeryracing.com/, and follow her on social media on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sarahmontgomery124/, Twitter https://twitter.com/SarahMRacing, and Facebook.

