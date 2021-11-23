Lafayette Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2021

Looking for a place to eat this Thanksgiving Day other than home? Or maybe you want someone else to take care of the dirty dishes. There are several restaurants in Lafayette and surrounding areas that will serve you and those you love a fantastic Thanksgiving meal.

Here is a list (to be continually updated) of restaurants in Lafayette and Acadiana that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Bailey's Seafood and Grill, Facebook

Ema Haq (owner) and the staff of Bailey's Seafood and Grill go all out every Thanksgiving. For almost 30 years, Ema has opened his restaurant to the less fortunate and this year Bailey's will continue the tradition. Haq will serve those in need on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, from 10:30 a.m to 2 p.m. For individuals with disabilities who can't physically make it into the restaurant, Ema will deliver. (Delivery items and area are limited). For more information call (337) 988-6464.

Masala, Facebook

Masala Indian Kitchen is home to amazing North Indian Cuisine. Only the freshest ingredients and raw spices are used on a variety of seafood and meats. This Thanksgiving, if you're in the mood to spice it up a bit, head to Masala Indian Kitchen. You may have seen Masala Indian Kitchen featured on "My Lottery Dream Home". The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and reopen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call (337) 981-6373 for reservations.

Mel's Diner, Facebook

Mel's Diner is an Acadiana favorite. You can almost hear Flo yelling, "Kiss My Grits". Mel's is open 24/7 and will not be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. Mel's Diner in Lafayette is still undergoing a major renovation, so please visit the Broussard location only. For more information call (337) 367-6357.

Piccadilly, Facebook

Piccadilly is a staple in Lafayette. Since Piccakilly first opened its doors in Baton Rouge in 1932, generations of folks in south Louisiana have flocked into their restaurants. With over 40 restaurants open across the southeast, the Lafayette location is proud to be serving Acadiana this Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call (337) 984-7876.

Cracker Barrel, Facebook

National retail chain Cracker Barrel will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, in Lafayette and around the country for dine-in or take-out. Cracker Barrel is offering a Heat n' Serve Family Dinner starting at 89.99. The dining room will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. For more information call (337) 233-4220.

Golden Corral, Facebook

If you're looking for an eat-all-you-can "unbutton your pants" food experience this Thanksgiving, Golden Corral invites you in. After being closed for many months during the pandemic, Golden Corral is back! This Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, Golden Corral will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information call (337) 703-4507.

Rickey Meche's Donut King, Facebook

Acadiana's favorite donut for decades, Rickey Meche's Donut King says Happy Thanksgiving. If you have family in for Thanksgiving, treat them to a box of world-famous donuts and/or the best kolaches in town. The Kaliste Saloom location in Lafayette will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pinhook location in Lafayette and the Youngsville location will both be open from 5 a.m. to noon.

[KATC]