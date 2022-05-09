Lafayette’s Daniel Cormier to Be Inducted Into 2022 UFC Hall of Fame

Former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier got one heck of a surprise over the weekend. He was informed that he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this summer.

The UFC made the announcement while Cormier was working the commentary booth at UFC 274 on Saturday and he was caught by surprise.

A native of Lafayette and graduate of Northside High School, Cormier seemed to be a lock for the UFC Hall of Fame as soon as he hung up his gloves.

He entered mixed martial arts after an accomplished amateur wrestling career that saw him qualify for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Cormier would move on to debut in MMA in Strikeforce, where eventually won the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix.

After Zuffa acquired Strikeforce, Cormier would move on to UFC, fighting twice at heavyweight before dropping to light heavyweight and lighting a fierce rivalry with Jon Jones.

He would eventually win the light championship before returning to the heavyweight class and becoming a two-division champion by knocking out Stipe Miocic.

Cormier would lose the rematch and trilogy fights with Miocic as those were the last two bouts of his career. He ended his UFC career with a record of 22-3, with the only losses coming against Miocic and Jones.

"Daniel Cormier is one of the most badass competitors of all time," UFC president Dana White said in a press release. "DC faced the greatest athletes in the world on every level of wrestling and MMA. He is also the ultimate professional. As an active fighter, he always took time for the media, which led him to become one of the best TV analysts in all of sports. DC is one of the greatest ambassadors UFC has ever had, and it's going to be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer."

The 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cormier will be inducted into the Hall's "Modern Wing."