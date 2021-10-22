Mayor LaToya Cantrell – New Orleans Is ‘On Track’ For Mardi Gras 2022

The conversation is rolling on social media, as it seems that Mardi Gras will do some rolling of its own in 2022.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with her advisory council of Krewe Captains, have been keeping a close eye on health conditions in the region as we grow closer to Mardi Gras season. The latest update from Mayor Cantrell shows that Louisiana is well on their way to a triumphant return to the New Orleans Mardi Gras we know and love.

As the powers-at-be in New Orleans have planned out mitigation measures to prepare for Mardi Gras 2022, the main concern seems to be avoiding a "super-spreader" after the significant improvements of COVID conditions across the state.

Mayor Cantrell has considered multiple options to avoid a potential COVID spike, including a requirement of proof of vaccination for those traveling into the Louis Armstrong International Airport during Mardi Gras season.

As the weeks have rolled on and Mardi Gras 2022 grows closer, it seems like Mayor Cantrell is liking the direction the region is headed.

The posts note that so long as there isn't a significant uptick in COVID cases, the New Orleans area can expect Mardi Gras to roll in 2022. One concern that some folks are having are regarding the potential changes to parade routes.

Many are recognizing the potential for negative impacts if parade routes do get changed for Mardi Gras 2022. While there are some legitimate concerns out there, most on social media are simply excited by the idea of the festivities returning to the 'Big Easy'.

The excitement online is real, but there are still some who have hang-ups.

Whatever your thoughts are on the return of Mardi Gras, there is no doubt a massive need for the biggest event of the year to return to New Orleans. The economic impact festival season has on Louisiana is immeasurable, as business like travel companies, hotels, restaurants, and all other parts of the entertainment industry is huge.

New Orleans needs the Mardi Gras business so that all of those who struggled throughout the pandemic have a shot to get back on their feet.