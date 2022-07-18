Leonard Fournette Responds on Social Media to Rumors of His Weight Gain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette signed a 3-year, $21 million contract with the team this offseason which included $12 million in guaranteed money.

The St. Augustine alum and former LSU star hasn't played a down since signing the deal, but reportedly upset the Bucs coaching staff according to a reporter from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

On his podcast, Stroud said: “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement. When he didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260. And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

Stroud updated the situation today, writing that Fournette has shed a good bit of weight ahead of the Buccaneers training camp which is scheduled to begin next week.

Fournette took to social media, saying he was never 260, but tipped the scales at 245 lbs. earlier this offseason.

Fournette's playing weight last season was listed at 228.

In addition to his response to the story, Fournette referenced an old tweet he sent to Cowboys running back Ezekial Elliott in 2018 that drew some chuckles on Twitter.

If healthy and at a good playing weight, Fournette is the best running back on Tampa Bay's roster.

Other running backs on the Bucs roster include veteran Giovani Bernard, rookie Rachaad White, as well as backups Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner.

