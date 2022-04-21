Is ‘Lil Boosie’ Performing at Halftime of the Pelicans Game in New Orleans?

As the New Orleans Pelicans prepare to face off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their playoff series, Louisiana sports fans are preparing to pack-out the Smoothie King Center in support of the blooming basketball franchise. Now, rumors have begun swirling surrounding a special halftime performance from one of Louisiana's music legends.

The New Orleans Pelicans have completely turned around a season that, in the beginning, looked to be an absolute dumpster fire. Now, with the Suns top-player in Devin Booker out with an injury, the Pels are looking to not only win more games - but advance in the NBA playoffs.

The Pelicans are going to need as much support as possible if they want to secure three more victories over the Suns and advance to round 2 of the playoffs. Thankfully the Smoothie King Center, aka "The Blender", is sold out completely for the two upcoming home contests.

Yes, New Orleans is sure to be jumping this weekend as the Suns come into the Big Easy with a far from easy task on their hands. Phoenix will need to bring their absolute best game if they want to shut the door on a potential Pels upset in this series.

But with all of the excitement building for Pelicans fans, the rumors are swirling in regards to a potential special halftime performance for Friday night's game.

Is Lil Boosie Performing at Halftime of the New Orleans Pelicans Game?

That is at least what we are hearing through the social media grapevine...

Of course, folks were interested in getting more information on where this rumor began.

Apparently, a New Orleans musician posted on his Instagram story and indicated that he will be performing on Friday night. Also mentioned for the Pelicans halftime show - none other than Louisiana rap legend Lil Boosie.

While the performance hasn't been officially confirmed, the idea of Lil Boosie performing 'Set it Off' at halftime of the Pels game has fans beaming.

Pels in 5.