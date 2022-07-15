LISTEN: National Radio Host Sits Down With His Baseball Hero “Louisiana Lightning” Ron Guidry

"Louisiana Lightning" Ron Guidry has always been used to performing in front of a national audience.

As a pitcher for arguably the most iconic baseball program of all tme - the New York Yankees - the Lafayette native they call "Gator" was clutch on the mound. Only injuries could slow down Guidry, whose Major League Baseball accomplishments make for an impressive list:

4x All-Star

2x World Series champion

5x Gold Glove Award winner

1x AL Cy Young Award winner

And this is just the tip of the iceberg for Guidry, whose number 49 jersey was retired by the Yankees and who won the Roberto Clemente Award. These are two honors that not only recognize the incredible talent displayed by a player but also recognize honorable traits such as community involvement, sportsmanship, and respect among your peers.

Dan Bongino is a national political talk show host who airs "The Dan Bongino Show" on our sibling station Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL and across the country. Guidry was Bongino's favorite pitcher growing up. A devout Yankees fan, Bongino loved watching "Louisiana Lightning" light up the strike zone against opposing batters.

Well, our friend Moon Griffon of KPEL is a friend of Guidry. Following his recent guest host appearance on The Dan Bongino Show, Moon learned of Dan's admiration for Guidry and asked Guidry to jump on air with one of his biggest fans, who speaks to millions of listeners across the country every day.

It was a very fun conversation to listen to as Bongino shared his childhood memories of Guidry and reminisced about some of Guidry's and the Yankee organization's greatest moments.

LISTEN BY CLICKING ABOVE as Dan gets to visit with Ron and Ron gives Moon a bit of a hard time at the end, all in good fun!

