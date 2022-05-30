LISTEN: Ragin’ Cajun Baseball Winning Call from Sun Belt Championship [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament after winning a dramatic come from behind game against Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship on Sunday by the score of 7-6.

After trailing 5-0 after 3 innings, and 6-5 heading into the top of the 9th, the Cajuns took their first lead of the game on a Will Veillon RBI double.

The lead set the stage for the bottom of the 9th.

Pitcher Jake Hammond got two quick outs, but Georgia Southern was able to stay alive, loading the bases with 2 outs before Brandon Talley came in to procure the final out for Louisiana.

Legendary radio play-by-play announcer Jay Walker was on the call for Ragin' Cajun Sports Network from Learfield.

Here is what it sounded like.

The TV call wasn't bad either, though it pales in comparison to Walker's.

Louisiana now waits to hear of their next destination. They'll find out Monday morning during the NCAA Selection Show scheduled for 11am central.

They will be 1 of 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

