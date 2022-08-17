Little Leaguer in Coma Following Freak Accident at World Series

A 12-year-old ballplayer participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport Pennsylvania has been placed in a medically induced coma after what can only be described as a tragic freak accident. According to reports, Easton Oliverson a player on the Salt Canyon Little League team was injured while in the team's dorm room.

The Salt Lake Tribune (newspaper) reported that one of Oliverson's teammates was awakened in the middle of the night when the young man fell from a bunk bed. It was reported that Oliverson suffered a fractured skull in the fall. Another report suggested that had Oliverson's teammate not been awakened the youngster could have died from his injuries.

The team from Salt Canyon is the first team from the state of Utah to ever qualify to play in the Little League World Series at Williamsport. Oliverson, whose nickname on the team is Tank was an important part of the team's 3 and 0 run through regional play to qualify for the World Series.

The boy's father Jace Oliverson is actually one of the coaches on the Little League team and he and his family have insisted that the team continue to practice and play in the event. The Snow Canyon team isn't scheduled to play their first game until Friday afternoon at 2 pm Louisiana time.

The latest update on Oliverson's condition was given by his Uncle. In that conversation with TMZ Sports, Spencer Beck told reporters that the youngster was showing incredible signs of progress.

According to Nationwide Children's Hospital, an average of 36,000 bunk bed-related injuries are reported each year with the majority of those injuries caused by falls while sleeping or playing. Head and neck injuries are the most commonly reported injuries.

Needless to say, our thoughts and prayers are with this young man and his family. We will continue to update you on his progress as the information becomes available. In the meantime, if you have bunk beds in your home, please inspect them for safety issues and make sure that you have adequate and sufficient railings on those beds to protect your children while they're sleeping.

Probably wouldn't hurt to give those little ones an extra hug the next time you see them too. Life is short and fleeting, we never know when it's going to change. So, treat them like kids, keep them safe, and buy them ice cream.