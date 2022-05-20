Lolo Jones Opens Up About Being Bullied for Views on Premarital Sex

LSU alum and 3x U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones refers to herself as the "Charles Barkley of the Olympics". It makes sense.

Barkley never won an NBA title. Jones never won an Olympic medal. Both came close to reaching their ultimate goals, are extremely popular, and have careers in the sports media world.

They're also opinionated, speak their mind, and have a ton of fans.

Jones has more social media followers than any other U.S. track and field athlete. (She's competed in both the Summer and Winer Olympics)

Lolo Jones Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images loading...

Having appeared on reality TV, Jones is perceived by some as a lightning rod, drawing strong responses from the public, whether it be positive or negative.

Jones, 39, has always been open about her Christianity, and the impact her views on premarital sex has had on her dating life.

She recently opened on Instagram in a public prayer about being "exhausted" in her dating life, wanting to start a family, and being mocked for her decision to remain a virgin until she is married.

“I get teased all the time because I won’t have premarital sex. Guys will DM (direct message) me that I’m old. I’m washed up I should just put out already. So I’m just crying out. Where are you God? Your word says John 14:14. If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it,” she wrote. “I’m asking God to please honor the desire of my heart. Your word says two are better than one. Ecc 4:9-12 I’m just asking God to honor my heart because faith is hurting right now. I’m tired of getting teased. I’m asking God my father, my protector, my provider please show up. Please honor me.” -Lolo Jones on IG

Lolo Jones Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Team USA loading...

Jones's emotional IG post sparked tens of thousands of comments from her 573,000+ followers on Instagram, most of which were positive.

She responded to the reaction with a post, doubling down on her premarital sex stance, opening up about how she was vulnerable while dealing with her sadness, but the positive messages were an answer to her prayer.

"I regret nothing lol ☺️," Jones posted. "I just want to thank you everyone for the messages and prayers. Now I’m about to get real. I was so hurt last night I just wanted to chug a bottle of alcohol to make the pain less and I don’t even drink like that! I felt lonely and my heart hurt. I felt forgotten by God. I don’t have the answers and I don’t have some fairy tale ending to my story to say hey everyone have faith it all works out. I’m the Israelites in the desert. All I can say is last night God helped me get thru the night with a heavy heart. I did not drink instead I read as many encouraging messages I could from you guys, I prayed for other people that sent me messages. I felt many people going thru similar hardships yet still fighting in faith. That encouraged me. Thank you."

I commend Jones for being open and honest about her beliefs, and the relatable struggles that come with them.

