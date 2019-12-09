Louisiana Basketball Live With Bob Marlin And Garry Brodhead

It's time to dive into Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Basketball and this season with Louisiana Basketball Live from Pete's Family Sports Grill we'll have both Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead all in one night, 45 minutes each.

Jay Walker kicks things off first with Bob Marlin talking about the men's team as he gives us the state of the squad, how the team has been playing, what's coming up and more.

Next, Steve Peloquin sits down with Garry Brodhead to talk about the women's team, how they've been able to be so successful early on this season, what they have coming up and much more.

Finally, senior forward Kendall Bess joins Steve to talk about recovering from the injury she sustained last season, why she wants to coach after school, the season that she's having and more.

