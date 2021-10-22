State Gaming Board OKs The Sale of Louisiana Downs

Get our free mobile app

One of the most iconic casinos in Bossier City, and one the most well known horse racing tracks in the country looks to be lining up for a big change. Back in 2002, Harrah's (which became Caesar's Entertainment in 2005) acquired Louisiana Down's and branded it "Harrah's Louisiana Downs." The signs that flash this name to the general public on I-20, I-220, and East Texas Street have remained the same for almost 20 years - but it looks like that is about to change.

Yesterday (October 21st), the Louisiana Gaming Control Board gave their final approval to sell the 47 year old race track and casino. Now, only one step remains - the final approval of the Louisiana Racing Commission, which is slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning (October 26th). That approval is expected to go smoothly as well.

Let's all hope that nothing gets in the way of Louisiana Down's sale to Rubico Gaming, because if it all falls apart - this Bossier City landmark may shut it's doors forever. That's because not all gambling companies are the same. While Caesar's Entertainment is absolutely a gaming company - but they don't seem to be a "horse-racing company.". According to Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns' statement to the Shreveport Times:

I really believe if this sale didn't go through Caesars would ultimately close the facility; the company just isn't interested in operating a horse racetrack

If all goes well, we might see a brand-new, official name for Louisiana Downs in the next 6 months. Rubico reportedly plans major upgrades for the facility including improvements to the track and casino as well as the addition of a brand-new RV park.

According to the ArkLaTex Homepage, this deal is worth an estimated $22 million.

