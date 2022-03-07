Louisiana Falls in Sun Belt Championship to Georgia State 80-71
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball season came to an end Monday night.
After winning 6 of their previous 7, and three straight in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, Louisiana faced off against the Georgia State Panthers in the Sun Belt Championship game with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.
In the end, the Panthers punched their ticket to the dance, defeating the Cajuns 80-71.
The biggest difference in the contest was from beyond the arc.
Georgia State finished with 10 three-pointers compared to Louisiana's 6, but the efficiency was the story.
The Panthers were 10-15 (66.7%) from long range, while the Ragin' Cajuns were 6-17 (35.3%).
Sophomore Jordan Brown was outstanding, finishing with a team-high 24 points and 8 rebounds for the Cajuns.
Louisiana ends the season 16-15 overall.
