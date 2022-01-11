Louisiana Football Names Tim Leger Offensive Coordinator For 2022

On Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football announced that Tim Leger would be the team's next offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Along with his offensive coordinator title, Leger will continue working with the wide receivers, and he will serve another year as Louisiana's recruiting coordinator. Leger has been with the program since 2018. In his first three years, he coached the team's wide receivers before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator for Louisiana's historic 2021 season. Now, he's being promoted again to serve as the official offensive coordinator under head coach Michael Desormeaux.

Prior to his tenure at Louisiana, Leger spent two years at UL-Monroe as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Warhawks from 2016-2017. Before that, he was with the McNeese State football team for nine seasons from 2007-2015. He served as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Cowboys, so this is not his first full-time offensive coordinating job in college football.

Leger was a former quarterback for McNeese before taking his first coaching job with the Cowboys as a student assistant in 1999 and a graduate assistant in 2000. After that, he spent time as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at St. Thomas More from 2001-2006 before returning to the college ranks at McNeese.

In his first season as co-offensive coordinator in 2021, the Cajuns offense averaged over 31 points per game. The wide receivers room was full of depth with four players ending the season with more than 300 yards.

Desormeaux's staff for the 2022 season continues to fill out, and the promotion of Leger to offensive coordinator is keeping a familiar face that has seen success with Louisiana in place.

